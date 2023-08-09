Google Doodle celebrates Singapore National Day 2023 showcasing Clarke Quay

The eve of National Day is marked by the Prime Minister's address to the citizens. This speech not only reflects on Singapore's achievements but also outlines its aspirations for future goals. The National Day Parade is a significant event that draws a multitude of attendees from across the nation. A highlight of the parade is the captivating aerial display involving helicopters and fighter planes from the Singapore Armed Forces. In conjunction with Singapore’s National Day, a host of activities including live stage performances, dance performances, aerial display, Red Lions parachute jump sports try-outs, archery, Nerf and Zorb ball and many more activities were held over the weekend just before NDP. Many Singaporeans gather with families and friends at night near the Parade venue to witness an awe-inspiring fireworks display that illuminates the Singaporean skyline.

