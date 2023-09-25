Google Doodle celebrates South African jazz pianist, composer, journalist Todd Matshikiza2 min read 25 Sep 2023, 07:01 AM IST
South African jazz pianist, composer, and journalist Todd Matshikiza is celebrated in today’s Google Doodle. Illustrated by South Africa-based guest artist Keith Vlahakis, this Doodle commemorates his commissioned cantata "Uxolo" (peace), which was played by the orchestra at the 70th Johannesburg Festival on this day, September 25, 1956.