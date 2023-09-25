South African jazz pianist, composer, and journalist Todd Matshikiza is celebrated in today’s Google Doodle. Illustrated by South Africa-based guest artist Keith Vlahakis, this Doodle commemorates his commissioned cantata "Uxolo" (peace), which was played by the orchestra at the 70th Johannesburg Festival on this day, September 25, 1956.

Born on March 7th, 1921, in Queenstown, South Africa, Todd Matshikiza hailed from a musical family. His mother, a singer, and his father, an organist, taught piano lessons to Todd and his six siblings during their upbringing. Matshikiza pursued his education at St. Peter’s College in Johannesburg, where he obtained music and teaching diplomas. He embarked on a career in education, teaching high school English and mathematics while also composing choral works and songs like "Hamba Kahle."

In 1947, Matshikiza returned to Johannesburg, where he established the Todd Matshikiza School of Music where he taught piano with his forte being jazz music. He was part of the Syndicate of African Artists during this time, which aimed at spreading music and concerts throughout the country.

Also read: Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels :rocket: Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!

Matshikiza’s dual passions for jazz and journalism merged when he became one of the first writers for Drum magazine. His writings encompassed a column about the artistry and evolution of jazz and another devoted to township life, titled "With the Lid Off." A number of his articles from the latter column have been immortalised in the book "With the Lid Off: South African Insights from Home and Abroad 1959-2000."

As a composer, Matshikiza is renowned for his song "Quickly in Love," featured in the 2013 film "Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom." He also composed the score for two theatrical productions, "King Kong" and "Mkhumbane." "King Kong," an all-Black jazz musical that premiered in 1958, became a sensation, and even made its way to London. "Mkhumbane" (1960), featuring compositions by Matshikiza and Alan Paton was equally famous.

Matshikiza played piano, worked as a freelance journalist, and hosted radio programs in London. Later, he relocated to Zambia, where he worked as a broadcaster and music archivist. His autobiography, "Chocolates for My Wife" (1961), provides insight into apartheid in South Africa and his move to London.

Todd Matshikiza’s Doodle spans regions of Ireland , Iceland, theUnited Kingdom Germany, and South Africa.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!