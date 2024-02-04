Google Doodle celebrates Sri Lanka Independence Day 2024 today. Independence Day of Sri Lanka is a national holiday in the South Asian island country that commemorates Sri Lanka's 76th political independence from British rule on February 4, 1948. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Google released the doodle marking this occasion that spans the region of Sri Lanka over its visibility. The doodle depicts Sri Lankan flag with ‘Google’ written at the bottom.

Significance This day holds immense significance for the people of the country as it marks the culmination of decades of struggle and aspirations for self-determination.

History Sri Lankans led a number of movements and legislative actions to achieve freedom from colonial rule. The Sri Lanka Independence Movement was a political initiative. The movement for self-governance educated the middle-class and encouraged a peaceful transfer of power. In 1942, State Council passed a resolution demanding complete independence.

The Soulbury Commission was formed in 1944, to create a variety of new constitutional and legal reforms. Other significant events in Sri Lankan history include the formation of Ceylon National Congress in 1884 which is the first major political party that advocated for self-governance. Donoughmore Commission that granted limited self-government was formed in 1931. Early 20th century was marked by boycotts, strikes, and other forms of non-violent resistance that gained momentum during this period.

Celebrations Independence Day is marked by flag hoisting ceremony by the President in Colombo. The day begins with flag raising ceremony followed by President's speech that is nationally televised. A military parade marks an integral part of the celebrations with aircraft flyover and tank display.

Cultural performances including traditional dances and music are performed throughout the country. Citizens of the country celebrate with fireworks, picnics and family gatherings.

