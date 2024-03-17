Google Doodle celebrates St Patrick's Day 2024

Google Doodle celebrates St Patrick's Day today with an illustration depicting the serene landscape of the country of Ireland.

This handmade doodle was made using the ‘wood burning technique’ that shows sunrise across the countryside in a lush green setting and sunset in the city amidst calmness and warmth from the sun. The doodle released on Sunday, March 17, in terms of visibility, spans the countries of the United States, Puerto Rico, the US Virginia Islands, Ireland, United Kingdom, Latvia, Croatia, Iceland and Singapore.

This doodle's description states, "Put on something green because… it's St Patrick's Day! This handcrafted Doodle made with a wood burning technique showcases the beauty of Ireland."

This handcrafted St Patrick's Day Doodle features the beautiful landscape of Ireland, from the countryside to the city.

Parades are now central to the celebrations of 'St Patrick's Day' as many cities across The Emerald Isle host lively parades. These processions featuring the rhythmic footwork of traditional Irish dance, bodhráns (an Irish drum) and fiddles mark the celebrations of the day.

Moreover, two million bystanders gather across the Atlantic Ocean in New York City each year to cherish the enormous St Patrick's Day parade in the world. This largest parade boasts around 250,000 marchers.

Until the late 20th century, the large-scale parades associated with the occasion weren't a familiar sight in Ireland. However, though New York City boasts the largest St Patrick's Day parade, it's certainly not the oldest as Boston is the city where the earliest celebrations took place.

In 1737, one of the earliest celebrations of St. Patrick's Day took place in Boston. This parade took place as an act of solidarity for the city's Irish immigrants. Over time this small tradition of theirs evolved into worldwide global celebration. In 1903, Ireland declared St Patrick’s Day an official public holiday on March 17.

