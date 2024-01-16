Google Doodle celebrates Thai Teachers' Day today: All you need to know from history to significance
Google Doodle today shows the teacher as the sun nurturing plants (students) in honour of Teachers' Day today in Thailand.
Google Doodle in honour of Teachers' Day today in Thailand released an illustration today dedicated to educators across the country. The doodle depicts the teacher as the sun nurturing plants, precipitating their growth. A teacher or mentor is one who nurtures students to become the best version of themselves.