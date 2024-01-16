Google Doodle in honour of Teachers' Day today in Thailand released an illustration today dedicated to educators across the country. The doodle depicts the teacher as the sun nurturing plants, precipitating their growth. A teacher or mentor is one who nurtures students to become the best version of themselves. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Teachers’ Day history of Thailand Thai Teacher’s Day is celebrated on January 16 because on this day the Teachers Act was published by the Royal Thai Government Gazette in 1945. The Secretariat Office of the Teachers’ Council of Thailand first declared this day as a holiday, when it was held at the National Stadium of Thailand in 1957.

According to Thailand's Ministry of Education, the purpose of Teacher's Day is to express gratitude towards teachers and others who contribute to Thai education.

In Thailand, teachers are referred to as 'mae phim khong chart' which means the "mould" or "role models" of the nation. The national organising committee for Teacher's Day declared the orchid to be the symbolic flower of Teacher's Day in 1996. This decision was inspired by the poetry of ML Pin Malakul who served as Thailand's Minister of Culture from 1957 to 1958 and Minister of Education from 1957 to 1969.

Significance National Teachers' Day known as 'Wan Kru' in Thailand is celebrated every year on January 16. On this day, students express their gratitude and appreciation for their teachers while the day is observed as a Thai school holiday.

Thai Teachers' Appreciation Day known as 'Wan Wai Kru' is observed on the second Thursday of June every year. Thai Teacher's Day is altogether very different from Thai Teachers' Appreciation Day as it is seen as a secular, policy-based occasion, whereas Thai Teachers' Appreciation Day is observed with elaborate and cathartic ceremonies.

This year's Teachers' Day motto in the country states, "Good teachers teach well, and good students learn well, together in happiness."

