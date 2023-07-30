Google Doodle celebrates Women's Fifa World Cup 20232 min read 30 Jul 2023, 10:17 AM IST
Google celebrates FIFA Women's World Cup with a special doodle and multiplayer game. 2023 World Cup is being co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand.
Google is celebrating the Fifa Women's World Cup with a special doodle released on Sunday. Google's latest doodle will only be available in select countries including Canada, Iceland, Cuba, Costa Rica, United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, Latvia, Germany, Italy, Bulgaria, Spain, Armenia, Zambia, Nigeria, Japan, Philippines, Australia and New Zealand.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×