Google is celebrating the Fifa Women's World Cup with a special doodle released on Sunday. Google's latest doodle will only be available in select countries including Canada, Iceland, Cuba, Costa Rica, United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, Latvia, Germany, Italy, Bulgaria, Spain, Armenia, Zambia, Nigeria, Japan, Philippines, Australia and New Zealand.

The search giant had announced a special multiplayer game to commemorate the opening day of the FIFA Women's World Cup on July 20. Google had then said in a blog post, "Every four years, teams from around the world face off in hopes of qualifying for the international tournament, but only 32 get the chance to compete for the trophy."

“This year’s World Cup is the 9th ever, and the first hosted by Oceanic nations Australia and New Zealand.Good luck to all the national teams competing. The world is watching with flags in their hands and hope in their hearts!" the company added.

The 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup will be co-hosted by New Zealand and Australia. The tournament kicked off on July 20, with the group stage ending on August 3. The Round of 16 matches will take place from August 5 to 8, and the final will be played on August 20.

Fifa Women's World Cup: Road to knockouts

The group stage of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup is almost over, but there are still plenty of key matches to come that will decide which teams advance to the knockout stages. Co-hosts New Zealand are poised to make history when they take on Switzerland in Dunedin in their final group game. It will be the first time in six attempts that the Football Ferns have qualified for the knockout stages of the tournament.

Meanwhile, former champions Norway face the Philippines on the same day in a bid to avoid an early exit. All four teams are still in contention for a place in the knockout stage.