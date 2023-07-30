Google Doodle celebrates Women's Fifa World Cup 2023

Fifa Women's World Cup: Road to knockouts

The group stage of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup is almost over, but there are still plenty of key matches to come that will decide which teams advance to the knockout stages. Co-hosts New Zealand are poised to make history when they take on Switzerland in Dunedin in their final group game. It will be the first time in six attempts that the Football Ferns have qualified for the knockout stages of the tournament.