Google Doodle commemorates Austrian National Day today
Google Doodle commemorates Austrian National Day today which marks the historic day when Austria formally declared its neutrality.
Google Doodle commemorates Austrian National Day today. In 1955, the Austrian Parliament pronounced on the neutrality of Austria by signing Declaration of Neutrality. The declaration was adopted in the form of a constitutional law on this day. Following this, in 1965 October 26th was declared a “national holiday" by law.