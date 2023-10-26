Google Doodle commemorates Austrian National Day today. In 1955, the Austrian Parliament pronounced on the neutrality of Austria by signing Declaration of Neutrality. The declaration was adopted in the form of a constitutional law on this day. Following this, in 1965 October 26th was declared a “national holiday" by law. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The declaration of neutrality was a direct outcome of Austria's occupation by the allied forces including France, the United Kingdom, the United States and the Soviet Union between 1945 and 1955. It is well-documented that Austria's declaration of neutrality played a pivotal role in securing the signing of the Austrian State Treaty with the Soviet Union in May 1955. This treaty paved the way for the withdrawal of all foreign troops from Austria which was completed on October 25 in 1955, reported National Today.

Following the end of World War II, Austria found itself under the occupation of these four allied forces, each controlling a distinct region of the country. While Austria had a democratically elected parliament, every governmental decision had to receive prior approval from the occupying allied forces. The signing of the Austrian State Treaty on May 15, 1955, marked the official conclusion of the allied forces' occupation.

To celebrate Austrian National Day, citizens are granted free admission to any federal museum and various federal institutions traditionally open their doors to the public on this special day. This provides an opportunity for the people of Austria to connect with their rich history and heritage and also attend military parade. Citizens can also listen to president's address by visiting the Federal Chancellery and Austrian Parliament.

