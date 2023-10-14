Google Doodle: Giant search engine celebrates New Zealand general elections 2023

Google Doodle celebrates New Zealand general elections 2023 as citizens exercise their right to vote

Google Doodle celebrates New Zealand election day today as the countries citizens' will participate in the general elections on October 14. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The polling process began on October 13 at 9 am (2000 GMT on Friday) and more than a million voters have already exercised their right to vote, reported Reuters. Since 1996, New Zealand has employed a mixed-member proportional system.

The votes will determine whether Prime Minister Chris Hipkins and the Labour Party will continue to govern the country for another three years or if there will be a shift to the conservative leadership of Christopher Luxon. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also read: Goa tourism 2.0: New caravan, homestay policies within a month, says minister Rohan Khaunte In this electoral showdown, Labour Party leader Hipkins, aged 45, and National Party leader Luxon, aged 53, are competing to secure their roles in the nation's 54th parliament.

There are restrictions on what news media can report about the election until the polls officially close at 7 pm on Saturday. After this, the Electoral Commission is anticipated to commence with the release of preliminary results.

Also read: Microsoft-Activision acquisition: What will change after the biggest-ever gaming industry merger? Moreover, special votes which include ballots from New Zealanders residing overseas and those who cast their votes outside their home constituencies will only be disclosed on November 3. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

In the 2023 election, a political party or coalition must secure 61 out of Parliament's 120 seats, which typically equates to about 48% of the vote, to form a government. A by-election scheduled for November will introduce an additional seat. This setup frequently gives minor parties significant influence in determining which major party assumes governance.

(With inputs from Reuters) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!