Google Doodle honours Chilean javelin athlete and Olympic winner Marlene Ahrens
Marlene Ahrens, a Chilean athlete, defied all odds by winning gold and silver medals in the South American Athletics Championship and the Melbourne Olympics in 1956, with no specialized training.
Google Doodle pays tribute to Marlene Ahrens today by releasing a dedicated doodle to the renowned athlete. In the year 1956, she won a silver medal at the Melbourne Olympic Games on November 28.
