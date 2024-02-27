Google marks Israel's Municipal Elections 2024 today with ballot box doodle

Google Doodle released a doodle on Tuesday, February 27, that depicts a ballot box with Israel's flag tagged on it to mark Israel Municipal Elections Day today. ‘Google’ is written in the background, which is overshadowed by the ballot box in the foreground. This doodle's reach, in terms of visibility, spans the region of Israel.

Seven million Israeli citizens are set to cast their vote for mayors or local council heads in 197 municipal authorities and 44 local councils. A total of 7,190,920 voters are expected to cast their vote in 75 cities of Israel. These voters can cast two ballots, one for the head of the council and the other for a council slate.

Moreover, there are a total of 24,910 candidates running for Municipal Elections on 4,500 party slates, including 801 candidates for mayor, of which 83 are women.

Meanwhile, elections in the areas near Gaza and those that share their border with Lebanon will take place after nine months on November 19. The towns of Kiryat Shmona, Shlomi and Sderot and regional councils in the south and the north that are home to kibbutzim, moshavim and several Arab villages will witness elections on this later date . Hence, a total of 180,000 citizens who live in these regions will not cast their vote today.

As per The Times of Israel report, the Interior Ministry of the state, in coordination with the IDF Home Front Command and the Israel Police, will carry out security checks every two hours on election day. Voters would cast their vote amid tight security arrangements, informed Director General at the Interior Ministry of Israel, Ronen Peretz, at a pre-election briefing earlier this month.

Ronen Peretz, further said that the Interior Ministry will further issue instructions to citizens, giving directives as to how to cast their vote. Amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, the ministry could even call a halt to voting and postpone it to a later date, if necessary.

These elections were originally scheduled for October 31 last year but were postponed to a later date in the wake of the October 7 massacre undertaken by Hamas militants in western Negev.

