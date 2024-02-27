Google marks Israel's Municipal Elections 2024 today with ballot box doodle
Google Doodle marks Israel Municipal Elections Day with a doodle depicting a ballot box with Israel's flag.
Google Doodle released a doodle on Tuesday, February 27, that depicts a ballot box with Israel's flag tagged on it to mark Israel Municipal Elections Day today. ‘Google’ is written in the background, which is overshadowed by the ballot box in the foreground. This doodle's reach, in terms of visibility, spans the region of Israel.