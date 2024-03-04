Google doodle marks Taos Amrouche's 111th birth anniversary today
Google released a doodle on March 4 to celebrate Taos Amrouche's 111th birth anniversary, honoring the Kabyle Algerian French singer, author, and folklorist.
