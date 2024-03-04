Google doodle marks Taos Amrouche's 111th birth anniversary today

Google released a doodle on March 4 that celebrates Taos Amrouche's 111th birth anniversary. Hence, this Doodle celebrates Kabyle Algerian French singer, author, and folklorist Taos Amrouche, who made Berber literature and culture more accessible. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

She was among one of the first Algerian women to publish a novel. She was born in Tunisia's Tunis on this day in 1913 after her parents moved from Algeria. This doodles reach in terms of visibility spans the region of Tunisia, France and Algeria.

Early life Taos Amrouche did her schooling in Tunisia's Tunis and later moved to France in 1935 to attend university. She is known to have collected and interpreted Kabyle songs with her mother and brother. Thus she even managed to earn a scholarship to analyse Spanish and Berber music at the Casa Velasquez in Spain.

She began showing interest in the oral traditions of the Kabyle people following which she visited Algeria to learn more about her ethnic heritage.

Career In 1947, she released her first novel, Jacinthe noir (Black Hyacinth) is one of the earliest books published by an Algerian woman that describes a Tunisian girl who belongs to two cultures .

'Rue des tambourins' (Street of the Tabors) was Taos Amrouche's second novel. This novel that reflects Amrouche's childhood is also autobiographical. The novel notes the writer's experiences as a French and Algerian person along with La Grain magique (The Magic Grain) that is a collection of Kabyle poems, proverbs, and legends translated by Amrouche into French.

Amrouche is also known to have had profound interest in performing traditional Berber songs in French. Chants berbères de Kabylie (Berber songs from Kabyle) was her first album that was very successful. Later, she put out four more albums in the 1970s.

Hence through these stories and songs, Amrouche preserved parts of her oral heritage and connected with her French and Kabyle identities. She often involved herself in Berber discussions and hosted meetings at her Paris home. She co-founded the Académie berbère. Presently, a plaque celebrating her art is displayed outside of her Paris house.

The description with the doodle notes, "Amrouche dedicated much of her time to preserving the culture of the resilient Kabyle people, and her music and books embody that. Berber literature and culture are more accessible thanks to you — happy birthday, Taos Amrouche!"

