Google released a doodle on Friday, April 19, to mark the commencement of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 in India. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This doodle's reach in terms of visibility spans the entire nation, which will see voters across various states returning to polling booths to cast their votes. The doodle encapsulates the symbolic representation of voting through the index finger, which bears the iconic voting mark.

Also read: Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 1 Voting Live Updates: Polling begins in 102 seats across 17 states, 4 UTs at 7 am today This year, the 18th Lok Sabha elections will see a stiff face-off between the BJP-led NDA and the INDIA bloc. In phase 1 polling, 17 states and four Union Territories (UTs) are conducting elections, covering 102 constituencies. In the first phase, 1.87 lakh polling stations have been arranged for over 16.63 crore voters who are eligible to cast their votes. Among the eligible voters, 8.4 crore are men, 8.23 crore are women and 11,371 are third gender electors. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also read: Lok Sabha election 2024 Phase 1: Check out prominent candidates in THESE seats, and other details In the first phase of elections, a total of 1625 candidates will be contesting and cutting across parties. The list of key candidates whose fate will be sealed today include Nitin Gadkari, K Annamalai, Jitin Prasada, Jitan Ram Manjhi, Nakul Nath, Gaurav Gogoi, Imran Masood, Karti Chidambaram, Tamilisai Soundararajan and Dayanidhi Maran.

Also read: Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Stage set for three-cornered fight in Tamil Nadu after PM Modi's campaign blitz As per the Election Commission of India's (ECI) notification, voting will commence at 7:00 am and conclude at 6:00 pm. The ECI has scheduled the counting of votes for June 4.

Also read: Lok Sabha Elections 2024: How will they impact financial markets and what should investors do? The first phase of elections will take place today, April 19, in states including Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Uttarakhand, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, Lakshadweep, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, and parts of Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Tripura, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Manipur, Assam, and Bihar. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Phase 2 voting is scheduled for April 26, Phase 3 for May 7, Phase 4 for May 13, Phase 5 for May 20, Phase 6 for May 25 and Phase 7 for June 1.

