Google Doodle on India's 79th Independence Day shows tile artwork depicting national achievements

As India gears to celebrate the 79th Independence Day today, August 15, 2025, Google Doodle released an illustration featuring tile artwork depicting national achievements. As the nation awaits Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech from the ramparts of the iconic Red Fort in Delhi, national flags all over the country are prepared to sway with glory to commemorate the freedom from British Rule.

Independence Day speech On this day, India officially becoming a sovereign republic and ceremonially the celebrations kick off with the unfurling of the national flag by the Prime Minister from the iconic monument and an address to the nation. This day is cherished in history as India obtained Independence freedom after nearly two centuries of British rule.

“The Indian Independence movement was led by prominent figures who championed civil disobedience and nonviolent protests. Their efforts culminated in the birth of the world’s largest democracy,” the description to the Doodle states.

Independence Day celebrations As citizens engage in ceremonies and cultural displays honouring their freedom and history, the tiles in Google Doodle represent a diverse array of styles and textures from different regions in India. From Jaipur's blue pottery to terracotta relief of West Bengal, the artwork features an enduring artistic expression of India.

Illustrated by Makarand Narkar and Sonal Vasave of Boomranng Studio, each tile of the colourful artwork, symbolic of unity in diversity, depicts a different style and a different national achievement. The noted achievements showcased include space missions, world chess titles, cricketing glory and international film recognitions.