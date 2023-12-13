Google Doodle pays tribute to filmmaker Agnès Varda today; Here's all you need to know about this revolutionary woman
Google Doodle pays tribute to filmmaker Agnès Varda today for her exceptional work in films, photographs, artworks and books.
Google Doodle pays tribute to filmmaker Agnès Varda today through an illustration dedicated to her lifetime achievement for her exceptional work. The European Film Academy presented her with an honorary Lifetime Achievement Award for her work on this day in 2014.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message