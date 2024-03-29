Google Doodle pays tribute to French-Iranian photographer and journalist Abbas Attar on his 80th birthday
Google Doodle pays tribute to French Iranian photographer and journalist Abbas Attar on his 80th birthday. Abbas Attar was born in southeast Iran on March 29 in 1944.
Google Doodle released a doodle on Friday to mark 80th birthday of French Iranian photographer and journalist Abbas Attar. The doodle depicts the photographer with his camera in the foreground while the term ‘Google’ can be read in the background that seems to be a depiction of photos. His birthday coincides with Good Friday Christian festival today.