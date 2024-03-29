Google Doodle released a doodle on Friday to mark 80th birthday of French Iranian photographer and journalist Abbas Attar. The doodle depicts the photographer with his camera in the foreground while the term ‘Google’ can be read in the background that seems to be a depiction of photos. His birthday coincides with Good Friday Christian festival today.

Abbas Attar gained recognition for his photojournalism and essays that chronicled conflicts, religions, and the plights of communities around the globe. The French-Iranian photographer and journalist dedicated himself to documenting societies in conflict. His iconic black-and-white style photos captured the “suspended moment".

The photographer cum journalist was born in southeast Iran on March 29 in 1944. This doodle spans the region of Ireland, United Kingdom, France, Switzerland, Germany, Austria, and Pakistan over its visibility.

Early Life

It is believed that Abbas Attar fell in love with photography before moving to Paris from the little information available about his early life. He started to focus his work on covering social developments in developing nations.

Career

His career spanned six decades where he covered wars and revolutions including Biafra, Bangladesh, Northern Ireland, Vietnam, Bosnia, the Middle East, the Yom Kippur War of 1973, Chile, Cuba and apartheid of South Africa.

He pursued a lifelong interest in religion and its intersection with society and gained worldwide acclamation for his coverage of the Iranian Revolution in 1978-1979. He recorded the rise of religious fundamentalism in his visionary work that was published in a seminal book 'Iran: the Confiscated Revolution.'

'Return to Oapan and Return to Mexico' and 'Journeys Beyond the Mask' are some of the books that describe Mexico from the eyes of Abbas. He is also credited with documenting the major religions of the world including the resurgence of radical Islam from as early as 1987.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!