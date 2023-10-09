Google Doodle pays tribute to French singer France Gall on her 76th birthday

Google Doodle honours the 76th birthday of the renowned French singer France Gall. The doodle was created by guest artist Mathilde Loubes from Paris and features ‘Il Jouait Du Piano Debout’ (He Played Piano Standing) song. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Early life Born as Isabelle on this day in 1947 in Paris, she grew up in a family deeply involved in music, with lyricists, composers, choir founders and singers.

Career Gall's musical journey began at a young age. She played guitar and piano during her adolescence and at just 15, she signed with a music publisher under her father's guidance. Her debut single, 'Ne Sois Pas Si Bête' (Don't Be so Silly), was released under the pseudonym France Gall and first aired on the radio on her 16th birthday.

Gall represented Luxembourg at the Eurovision song contest in 1965 and won first prize with her lively performance of "Poupée De Cire, Poupée De Son" (Wax Doll, Sound Doll), which is considered the first pop song to win the competition. This marked a turning point in her career, establishing her as a leading figure in the Yé-yé movement. She was voted France's number one female pop star the following year.

Throughout her career, Gall collaborated with various composers and songwriters and even with Michel Berger, whom she married in 1976. They produced songs like 'Évidemment' (Evidently), 'La Déclaration D'amour' (Declaration of Love) and 'Mon Fils Rira du Rock 'n' Roll' (My Son Will Laugh At Rock'N'Roll). She performed live and starred in the rock opera ‘Starmania’ in 1979, for which her husband composed the music.

France Gall released four albums in the 1980s that include Paris, France, Tout Pour la Musique, Débranche! and Babacar. Many of her songs, including Ella, elle l'a (Ella's She’s Got It) and Il Jouait Du Piano Debout (He Played Piano Standing), topped the charts. She also collaborated on two duets with English artist Sir Elton John during this period.

She was a dedicated to philanthropist and over the years organised food drives, held fundraisers and donated proceeds from her songs to causes she supported.

Gall left a lasting mark in the music industry over her 50+ year career. She participated in international music competitions, released over 15 albums, performed to sold-out audiences on three continents and co-authored the musical 'Résiste.' In 2001, the documentary 'France Gall par France Gall' celebrated her life and achievements as a pop performer.

