Google Doodle Today: Japan celebrates Tanabata festival to reunite lovers Orihime and Hikoboshi. All you need to know

  • Google Doodle Today: Tanabata festival in Japan is celebrated with tanzaku wishes, special dishes like sōmen noodles, and honoring Orihime and Hikoboshi, cosmic lovers who reunite once a year.

Written By Sudeshna Ghoshal
First Published7 Jul 2024, 07:34 AM IST
Google Doodle Today: Today’s Google Doodle celebrates the annual Tanabata festival in Japan, which is also called the Star Festival. It honours the meeting of the cosmic lovers Orihime and Hikoboshi–two lovers who come together only once a year on the seventh day of the seventh month on the calendar.

As per Google Doodle, the Japanese people celebrate this day by creating tanzaku, colorful pieces of paper with small wishes written on them. The pieces of paper are then hung on bamboo trees, which are believed to grow higher into the heavens for Orihime and Hikoboshi to read, says Google Doodle. In Japanese household, people enjoy dishes like sōmen noodles or chirashi, with star shaped garnish toppings.

Speaking about the Tanabata festival, Google Doodle mentioned that legends say that Orihime and Hikoboshi met along the starry river of the Milky Way. They quickly fell in love, however, their relationship was a forbidden one.

“Their forbidden relationship angered Orihime’s father, emperor of the heavens, who separated the two on either side of the river,” noted Google Doodle.

The tech giant in its description also state that “Although fate might separated the two lovers, Orihime and Hikoboshi are granted one night every year to reunite, which marks the Tanabata festival. It is also the day when stars Vega and Altair shine the brightest in the sky.”

First Published:7 Jul 2024, 07:34 AM IST
