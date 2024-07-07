Google Doodle Today: Japan celebrates Tanabata festival to reunite lovers Orihime and Hikoboshi. All you need to know

Google Doodle Today: Today’s Google Doodle celebrates the annual Tanabata festival in Japan, which is also called the Star Festival. It honours the meeting of the cosmic lovers Orihime and Hikoboshi–two lovers who come together only once a year on the seventh day of the seventh month on the calendar.

As per Google Doodle, the Japanese people celebrate this day by creating tanzaku, colorful pieces of paper with small wishes written on them. The pieces of paper are then hung on bamboo trees, which are believed to grow higher into the heavens for Orihime and Hikoboshi to read, says Google Doodle. In Japanese household, people enjoy dishes like sōmen noodles or chirashi, with star shaped garnish toppings.

Speaking about the Tanabata festival, Google Doodle mentioned that legends say that Orihime and Hikoboshi met along the starry river of the Milky Way. They quickly fell in love, however, their relationship was a forbidden one.

“Their forbidden relationship angered Orihime’s father, emperor of the heavens, who separated the two on either side of the river,” noted Google Doodle.