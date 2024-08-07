Google Doodle's illustration marks ‘Climbing event’ at Paris Olympics 2024 today

The description states, “Hold off on those other plans because this main event is gripping! Victory is just within reach for the Climbing contestants!" The illustration depicts a bird climbing a statute to mark the scheduled Semifinal Lead ‘Climbing event’ at Paris Olympics 2024 today.

Google released this doodle considering that the ‘Semifinal Lead’ of the climbing sports event that is scheduled to take place today. In the Men's Boulder and Lead event scheduled today, Janse van Rensburg from South Africa, C Harrison from Australia, H Mc Arthur from Great Britain, L Ptocar from Slovenia, Y F Pan from China and many others will be participating. The event will be available for live streaming on Jio Cinema and Network 18 channels at 1:30 pm.