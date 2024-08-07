Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / Google Doodle's illustration marks ‘Climbing event’ at Paris Olympics 2024 today

Google Doodle's illustration marks ‘Climbing event’ at Paris Olympics 2024 today

Written By Fareha Naaz

Google Doodle's released a doodle to mark ‘Climbing event’ at Paris Olympics 2024. In Men's Boulder and Lead event scheduled today, Janse van Rensburg from South Africa, C Harrison from Australia, H Mc Arthur from Great Britain and others will be participating.

Google Doodle's illustration depicts a bird climbing a statute to mark the scheduled Semifinal Lead ‘Climbing event’ at Paris Olympics 2024 today.

Google Doodle released an illustration today to mark the ‘Climbing event’ at the Paris Olympics 2024. This doodle will be visible worldwide.

The description states, “Hold off on those other plans because this main event is gripping! Victory is just within reach for the Climbing contestants!" The illustration depicts a bird climbing a statute to mark the scheduled Semifinal Lead ‘Climbing event’ at Paris Olympics 2024 today.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

Google released this doodle considering that the ‘Semifinal Lead’ of the climbing sports event that is scheduled to take place today. In the Men's Boulder and Lead event scheduled today, Janse van Rensburg from South Africa, C Harrison from Australia, H Mc Arthur from Great Britain, L Ptocar from Slovenia, Y F Pan from China and many others will be participating. The event will be available for live streaming on Jio Cinema and Network 18 channels at 1:30 pm.

A look at India's sporting events scheduled today (Day 12, Wednesday):

  • Athletics

Mixed Marathon Walk Relay (Medal round): Priyanka Goswami and Suraj Panwar – 11.00 am

Men’s High Jump (Qualification): Sarvesh Kushare – 1.35 pm

Women’s 100m Hurdles (Round 1): Jyothi Yarraji (Heat 4) – 1.45 pm

Women’s Javelin Throw (Qualification): Annu Rani – 1.55 pm

Men’s Triple Jump (Qualification): Praveen Chithravel and Abdulla Aboobacker Narangolintevida – 10.45 pm

Men’s 3,000m Steeplechase (Final): Avinash Sable – 1.13 am (8 August, Thursday)

  • Golf

Women’s Individual (Round 1): Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar – 12.30 pm

  • Table tennis

Women’s Team (Quarter-final): India (Sreeja Akula, Manika Batra and Archana Girish Kamath) vs Germany – 1.30 pm

  • Wrestling

Women’s Freestyle 53kg (1/8 Finals): Antim Panghal vs Zyenep Yetgil – 3.05 pm

Women’s Freestyle 53kg (Quarter-finals - if qualified): Antim Panghal – 4.20 pm onwards

Women’s Freestyle 53kg (Semi-finals - if qualified): Antim Panghal – 10.25 pm onwards

Women’s Freestyle 50kg (Gold medal match): Vinesh Phogat vs Sarah Hildebrandt — 9.45 pm onwards.

  • Weightlifting

Women’s 49kg (Medal round): Saikhom Mirabai Chanu – 11.00 pm

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.