Home / News / Google employee says he was fired for rejecting co-worker’s advances
Back

A Google executive has claimed that he was fired by the tech giant after he rejected the advances of a co-worker at a party back in 2019. Ryan Olohan, who is 48 years old, has accused Google of firing him after one of its top executives, Tiffany Miller, ‘groped’ him at a party, saying she knew he liked Asian women.

The lawsuit filed in Manhattan mentioned that Tiffany Miller rubbed Ryan Olohan’s abs and told him her marriage lacked “spice".

Ryan Olohan said he was initially uncomfortable mentioning it to his colleagues, but they later reduced the incident to “Tiffany being Tiffany". Ryan Olohan later brought up the issue with the Google human resources department but nothing happened about the complaint.

He also alleged that later Tiffany Miller retaliated against him, accusing him of “microaggressions" and often criticised him. She even reported him to human resources. It is, however, not known what Tiffany accused him of.

During a 2021 event, Tiffany Miller drunkenly rebuked Ryan Olohan in front of his colleagues, according to the lawsuit. She apologised but the lawsuit claimed that “although Google was aware that Miller’s continued harassment of Olohan stemmed from his rejection of her sexual advances, it again took no action."

Tiffany Miller again berated Olohan during another get-together in April 2022 and there too, she reiterated that she knew he liked Asian women over white women, the lawsuit alleges.

In August 2022, Ryan Olohan was fired and was told that he was sacked because he was not “inclusive" and that he has shown favouritism towards high-performing employees, the New York Post report said.

Tiffany Miller has, however, refuted all the allegations, saying she has never made any advances toward Ryan Olohan. “This lawsuit is a fictional account of events filled with numerous falsehoods, fabricated by a disgruntled ex-employee, who was senior to Ms Miller at Google," Miller’s spokesperson said.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
RELATED STORIES
Google Meet's new feature has started rolling out to end users from January 25. (Reuters)

Google makes it easier to share access to presented content in Meet

2 min read . 02:35 PM IST
Adani Group Chairman, Gautam Adani. (PTI)

Hindenburg Research says if Adani files lawsuit it will demand company documents

3 min read . 26 Jan 2023
OPEN IN APP

Recommended For You

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout