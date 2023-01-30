Google employee says he was fired for rejecting co-worker’s advances2 min read . Updated: 30 Jan 2023, 10:28 PM IST
- Ryan Olohan, who is 48 years old, has accused Google of firing him after one of its top executives, Tiffany Miller, ‘groped’ him at a party
A Google executive has claimed that he was fired by the tech giant after he rejected the advances of a co-worker at a party back in 2019. Ryan Olohan, who is 48 years old, has accused Google of firing him after one of its top executives, Tiffany Miller, ‘groped’ him at a party, saying she knew he liked Asian women.
