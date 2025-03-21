Google engineer criticises co-workers’ influencer behaviour; netizens say, ‘Looks like you’re jealous…’

A post on X has sparked a hilarious debate about Google employees who double as social media influencers, posting “A Day in my Life as a…” videos to showcase their enviable office perks.

The viral post poked fun at these influencers' routines, highlighting their seemingly luxurious workdays, which include free meals, naps, gym sessions, and office cab rides—all before making videos to induce “FOMO” among their followers.

The satirical take resonated with many, who found the portrayal spot-on. One user jokingly asked the poster, “Are you a Google influencer?” to which she wittily replied, “Not till I make a ‘Day in the Life of a SWE’ video.”

However, not everyone saw the humour in it.

Some users quickly criticised the post, accusing the author of being envious of tech employees’ cushy work environments. “Looks like you are jealous for not having fun in life? Do something better in life so you can have such job too.” [sic]

Others, however, agreed with the original post, lamenting the fall in prestige associated with working at Google. One commenter noted, “Earlier people used to respect Google employees. Ab mazak ban gaya ha Google me kam karna (Now working at Google has become a joke).”

This debate highlights the growing annoyance with corporate influencers—tech employees who flood Instagram and TikTok with polished workplace vlogs, focusing more on aesthetics and perks than on actual work.

While some commentators argue that these videos inspire others to pursue tech careers at big companies like Google, others claim that they paint an unrealistic glorification of corporate life, reducing serious jobs to mere lifestyle branding.