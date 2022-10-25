Google fined ₹936 crore in second antitrust penalty this month in India1 min read . Updated: 25 Oct 2022, 05:50 PM IST
India has fined Google $113 million or ₹936 crore in second antitrust penalty this month
Alphabet Inc's Google was on Tuesday fined $113.04 million or ₹936 crore as India concluded yet another antitrust probe this month. The probe found Google guilty of abusing its market position on Play Store to promote its payments app and in-app payment system. India has also directed the company to cease and desist from unfair business practice.