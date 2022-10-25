Home / News / Google fined 936 crore in second antitrust penalty this month in India

Alphabet Inc's Google was on Tuesday fined $113.04 million or 936 crore as India concluded yet another antitrust probe this month. The probe found Google guilty of abusing its market position on Play Store to promote its payments app and in-app payment system. India has also directed the company to cease and desist from unfair business practice.

This is the second antitrust penalty by on Google by India this month. A few days ago, Google was fined $162 million by the Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Thursday for anticompetitive practices related to Android.

