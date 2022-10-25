Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / News / Google fined 936 crore in second antitrust penalty this month in India

Google fined 936 crore in second antitrust penalty this month in India

1 min read . 05:50 PM ISTReuters
Google has been fined 935 crore in antitrust penalty for the second time this month in India

India has fined Google $113 million or 936 crore in second antitrust penalty this month

Alphabet Inc's Google was on Tuesday fined $113.04 million or 936 crore as India concluded yet another antitrust probe this month. The probe found Google guilty of abusing its market position on Play Store to promote its payments app and in-app payment system. India has also directed the company to cease and desist from unfair business practice.

Alphabet Inc's Google was on Tuesday fined $113.04 million or 936 crore as India concluded yet another antitrust probe this month. The probe found Google guilty of abusing its market position on Play Store to promote its payments app and in-app payment system. India has also directed the company to cease and desist from unfair business practice.

This is the second antitrust penalty by on Google by India this month. A few days ago, Google was fined $162 million by the Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Thursday for anticompetitive practices related to Android.

This is the second antitrust penalty by on Google by India this month. A few days ago, Google was fined $162 million by the Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Thursday for anticompetitive practices related to Android.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP