Google's Gemini AI chatbot is facing the ire on social media for "discrimination against the whites", "amplifying Hamas propaganda" and now for allegedly being "biased" against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

On Thursday, Google said it is temporarily stopping its Gemini artificial intelligence chatbot from generating images of people. The development came a day after Google apologised for “inaccuracies" in historical depictions that it was creating.

Gemini users this week posted screenshots on social media of historically white-dominated scenes with racially diverse characters that they say it generated, leading critics to raise questions about whether the company is over-correcting for the risk of racial bias in its AI model.

“We’re already working to address recent issues with Gemini’s image generation feature," Google said in a post on the social media platform X. “While we do this, we’re going to pause the image generation of people and will re-release an improved version soon," it added.

