An X user took to the social media platform to complain about Google's Gemini AI tool's alleged ‘bias’ against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Here's how Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar reacted.

Google's Gemini AI chatbot is facing the ire on social media for "discrimination against the whites", "amplifying Hamas propaganda" and now for allegedly being "biased" against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

An X user took to the social media platform to complain about Google's Gemini AI tool's alleged “bias" against PM Modi.

As per the claims, when asked a question about fascism, the Gemini AI tool displayed a proper reply about PM Modi. However, when the same question was asked about former US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the AI tool refused to give any clear answer. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"This #GeminiAI from @google is not just woke, it's downright malicious @GoogleIndia. The GOI should take note," read a post on X.

Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar reacted to the user's complaint against Google's Gemini AI tool. He said on Friday that the platform is in violation of the Information Technology (IT) rules as well as other laws. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"These are direct violations of Rule 3(1)(b) of Intermediary Rules (IT rules) of the IT act and violations of several provisions of the Criminal code," Chandrasekhar posted. The minister marked the post to Google and the Ministry of Electronics and IT indicating further action in the matter.

On Thursday, Google said it is temporarily stopping its Gemini artificial intelligence chatbot from generating images of people. The development came a day after Google apologised for “inaccuracies" in historical depictions that it was creating.

Gemini users this week posted screenshots on social media of historically white-dominated scenes with racially diverse characters that they say it generated, leading critics to raise questions about whether the company is over-correcting for the risk of racial bias in its AI model. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“We’re already working to address recent issues with Gemini’s image generation feature," Google said in a post on the social media platform X. “While we do this, we’re going to pause the image generation of people and will re-release an improved version soon," it added.

