Google invests nearly $400 million in ChatGPT rival Anthropic: Report
- Reportedly, Google and Anthropic refrained from commenting on the investment, but separately announced a partnership in which Anthropic will use Google’s cloud computing services. The deal marks the latest alliance between a tech giant and an AI startup as the field of generative AI technology that can generate text and art in seconds heats up.
Alphabet Inc.’s Google has invested nearly $400 million in artificial intelligence startup Anthropic AI, which is testing a rival to OpenAI’s ChatGPT, according to a person familiar with the deal, reports Bloomberg.
