Google lays off employees, shifts some roles abroad amid cost cuts

Google lays off employees, shifts roles abroad to hubs in India, Chicago, Atlanta, Dublin amid cost cuts
Google layoffs: Google is laying off employees in a cost-cutting move, offering internal job applications. Some positions will move to key hubs like India and Dublin.
Google layoffs: Alphabet Inc.’s Google is laying off an undisclosed number of employees as the technology giant cracks down on costs, a company spokesperson said as reported by Reuters.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message