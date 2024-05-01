Google layoffs: ‘Most powerful company instilling fear’ say sacked employees, appeal in Labour Court
Google dismissed employees for protesting against its cloud project with Israel, leading to accusations of violating labour rights and attempts to instil fear in employees.
Google, Alphabet Inc's subsidiary, dismissed employees for staging protests at two company offices in April over the company’s cloud project with Israel, dubbed Project Nimbus. This particular contract—a cloud computing deal valued at $1.2 billion—with various branches of the Israeli government, including the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), was jointly secured by Google and Amazon.