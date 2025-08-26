Google marks Taylor Swift–Travis Kelce engagement with special search animation

Google joined in the celebrations as pop icon Taylor Swift and NFL star Travis Kelce announced their engagement, lighting up its search page with a playful animation. Fans searching for “Taylor Swift” on Google were greeted with an interactive visual effect. Social media users quickly noticed the surprise, sharing clips of the celebratory feature online.

The Grammy-winning singer and Kansas City Chiefs tight end confirmed their engagement on Tuesday through social media posts, sending fans into a frenzy, and sparking an outpouring of congratulations from celebrities and fans alike.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announce engagement in joint Instagram post Pop superstar Taylor Swift and NFL star Travis Kelce are officially engaged, the couple announced on Tuesday in a joint Instagram post that quickly set the internet ablaze.

The post featured five photos capturing the newly engaged pair, accompanied by the caption: “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” followed by a dynamite emoji. For millions of fans — especially Swift’s devoted Swifties — the announcement marked the culmination of a two-year romance that has captivated audiences around the world.

Kelce, already a celebrated tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs and a three-time Super Bowl champion, was propelled into a new realm of fame through his relationship with Swift. Their courtship was played out on two grand stages: Swift was often spotted cheering at Chiefs games, while Kelce was seen at her record-breaking Eras Tour, dancing among thousands of fans.

NFL joins in congratulations Swift and Kelce’s engagement sparked a social media frenzy, with their joint Instagram post amassing more than 1.8 million likes in just 20 minutes. The NFL also extended congratulations to the couple, whose romance has captured global attention.

Swift and Kelce, both 35, began dating in 2023 after the pop superstar performed at Arrowhead Stadium, home of Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs. Kelce later revealed on his New Heights podcast that he had been disappointed not to meet her at the concert. The relationship soon became highly visible: Swift was a regular presence at Chiefs games starting in September 2023, while Kelce supported her at stops on her record-breaking Eras Tour, which grossed more than $2 billion worldwide.