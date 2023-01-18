Google may bring Apple AirTag rival, tipster claims2 min read . Updated: 18 Jan 2023, 02:18 PM IST
- Google’s location tag is likely to be offered in different colours, but the tipster could not provide any specifics at the moment.
Google is reportedly working on its own location tag. According to a developer and reliable leaker Kuba Wojciechowski, the tech giant is working on a smart tracker similar to Apple's AirTag. The device is currently codenamed ‘grogu’ - likely inspired by Star Wars’ baby Yoda character.