Google is reportedly working on its own location tag. According to a developer and reliable leaker Kuba Wojciechowski, the tech giant is working on a smart tracker similar to Apple's AirTag. The device is currently codenamed ‘grogu’ - likely inspired by Star Wars’ baby Yoda character.

‘I have recently found references that show that Google's working on support for locator tags in Fast Pair,’ he writes on Twitter. According to him, Google Nest Team is working on the device. He adds that the device will come with a speaker just like the Apple AirTag.

‘There seems to be support for UWB as well as Bluetooth Low Energy’ on the device as well. UWB or ultra wideband connectivity enables precise ranging, compared to Bluetooth. It also offers accurate distance estimation as well as support for showing directions to the tag.

Google’s location tag is likely to be offered in different colours, but the tipster could not provide any specifics at the moment. Although, he states that Google is currently working with multiple chipset manufacturers to bring support for the new Fast Pair-based technology to their products to enable OEMs to develop their own trackers without much hassle.

The launch timeline of the upcoming Google’s tracking device is not known yet. But it is expected that the company may announce the technology at Google I/O around June this year and then launch it at the annual fall event, alongside new Google Pixel devices.

In another news, Imperva Red – a cyber security firm has detected a flaw in Google Chrome and Chromium-based browsers, risking data of over 2.5 billion users. Dubbed CVE-2022-3656, this vulnerability allowed for the theft of sensitive files, such as crypto wallets and cloud provider credentials, the firm says in the post.

“The vulnerability was discovered through a review of the ways the browser interacts with the file system, specifically looking for common vulnerabilities related to the way browsers process symlinks," the blog reads.