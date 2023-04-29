Google has started rolling out full HD or 1080 pixel support for Meet video calls. Announcing the new feature via a blog post, the company said that select Google Workspace editions can set their Google Meet video resolution to 1080p.

The feature will be turned off by default. Users can enable it manually from the Google Meet settings.

“The new high definition resolution is off by default — eligible users will be prompted before entering the meeting about the new 1080p option, or it can be turned on or off via the settings menu," Google said in the blog post.

To start using 1080p resolution in Google Meet video calls, one needs to have a laptop/computer with a full HD resolution camera. Once Meet detects the camera, it will automatically switch to the 1080p video quality for online calls and meetings.

View Full Image A screenshot of Google Meet's new feature

Stating that additional bandwidth is required to be able to send 1080p video, Google’s blog post adds that ‘Meet will automatically adjust the resolution if the device is bandwidth constrained.

Availability of Google Meet new feature

In the blog post, Google says that 1080p call support is available to Google Workspace Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Starter, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, the Teaching and Learning Upgrade, Education Plus, Enterprise Essentials and Frontline customers.

Additionally, Google One subscribers with 2TB or more storage space with eligible devices can also use the 1080p video call feature. In case you are unaware, Google One subscription in India starts at ₹130 per month. It offers 100GB free cloud storage to the users among other benefits.

The new Google Meet feature is not available to users with personal Google Accounts.