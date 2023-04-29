Google Meet video calls get full HD support, but chances are you may not be able to use it1 min read . Updated: 29 Apr 2023, 12:50 PM IST
To start using 1080p resolution in Google Meet video calls, one needs to have a laptop/computer with a full HD resolution camera.
Google has started rolling out full HD or 1080 pixel support for Meet video calls. Announcing the new feature via a blog post, the company said that select Google Workspace editions can set their Google Meet video resolution to 1080p.
