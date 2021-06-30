The Google Messages app on Android smartphones will start deleting text messages with one-time passwords (OTPs) automatically, the company announced Tuesday. The firm added that it will provide an option to automatically delete OTP messages 24-hours after they’ve been received. According to Google, the feature is an expansion of its spam protection efforts and will help users keep their message inbox “clutter-free".

The feature is only for the Google Messages app, though, which means phones from Samsung, Xiaomi and others, which use their own SMS apps won’t get it. Of course, users always have the option to download Google Messages and set it as the default messaging tool for SMSs if they want the feature.

In fact, that might be the whole point here too. Google has been adding features to Google Messages for the past year or two now, making it more enticing for users. The company already supports Rich Communication Services (RCS) on Messages, which allows features similar to Apple’s iMessage platform on Android devices, and through SMS. It also added end-to-end encryption (E2EE) for SMS earlier this month, which is a security feature that’s often touted by platforms like WhatsApp, Telegram, and Signal.

Further, Google also said that the “new experience" on Messages will include a machine learning algorithm that automatically sorts text messages into categories. The app will separate messages between personal, transactions and OTPs, which is another feature that’s similar to how Apple’s messaging app works.

“That means, bank transactions and bills will be filtered into the transactions tab, while conversations with saved numbers can be easily located in the personal tab. All of this happens safely on your device so your conversations stay in the app and you can access your categorized messages offline," the company said in a blog post.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.