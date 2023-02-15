Google staff in Switzerland's Zurich stage walkout over layoffs

About 250 employees from Alphabet Inc. subsidiary Google in Zurich walked out Wednesday to protest the company’s decision last month to cut about 6% of its global workforce. The workers, with support from trade union Syndicom, walked away from their desks before lunchtime and assembled with placards outside one of two Google offices in the Swiss city, according to union spokesman Dominik Fitze.

