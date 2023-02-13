Google’s Bard AI chatbot: Employees calls it ‘rushed, botched’ announcement

Google unveiled its ChatGPT rival – Bard earlier this month. The artificial intelligence (AI) tool will initially be available to select testers initially before it is released to the public. Employees at Google are reportedly mocking the company as well as CEO Sundar Pichai following the Bard announcement.

According to a report by CNBC, Google staffers are using the internal meme generator – Memegen to express their views about the Bard announcement. They are calling it a ‘rushed’, ‘botched’ and ‘un-Googley’ announcement.

Google employees turning to Memegen is a general trend where they humorously poke fun at the company’s quirks and missteps. However, the posts after the Bard announcement struck a more serious tone and went directly after Pichai.

Here’s how Google employees are reacting to Bard announcement as per the CNBC report

“Dear Sundar, the Bard launch and the layoffs were rushed, botched, and myopic," read one meme. “Please return to taking a long-term outlook," it further stated.

“Sundar, and leadership, deserve a Perf NI," another highly rated meme read. “They are being comically short sighted and un-Googlely in their pursuit of ‘sharpening focus."

“Rushing Bard to market in a panic validated the market’s fear about us," read another.

Another meme this week showed an image of a dumpster fire with the Google “G" logo on it. The text said, “How everything’s felt since last year."

Another highly rated meme referred to the recent layoffs, which resulted in the loss of 12,000 jobs, or 6% of the company’s workforce. The meme featured a photo of actor Nicolas Cage smiling and said “Firing 12k people rises the stock by 3%, one rushed AI presentation drops it by 8%."

Meanwhile, soon after Alphabet Inc's new chatbot shared inaccurate information in a promotional video, the Google parent company lost $100 billion in market value. Its shares crashed as much as 9% during regular trading, while its rival Microsoft shares rose around 3% before paring gains.

People on Twitter also pointed out how an ad for Bard offered an incorrect description of a telescope used to take the first pictures of a planet outside our solar system.