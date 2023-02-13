Google’s Bard AI chatbot: Employees calls it ‘rushed, botched’ announcement
- Google employees turning to Memegen is a general trend where they humorously poke fun at the company’s quirks and missteps. However, the posts after the Bard announcement struck a more serious tone and went directly after Pichai.
Google unveiled its ChatGPT rival – Bard earlier this month. The artificial intelligence (AI) tool will initially be available to select testers initially before it is released to the public. Employees at Google are reportedly mocking the company as well as CEO Sundar Pichai following the Bard announcement.
