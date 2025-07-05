Gopal Khemka murder: Final moments of BJP leader caught on camera, shooter seen waiting near car

Gopal Khemka murder: Chilling CCTV footage has captured the exact moment when BJP leader and Patna businessman Gopal Khemka was shot dead outside his residence on Friday night.

In a cold-blooded ambush, a bike-borne man in a blue shirt and black helmet was seen waiting at the main gate of the Khemka House – and struck as soon as Gopal Khemka's car came to a halt.

As the businessman's car, followed by another four-wheeler pulled up close to the main entrance, the biker seized the moment and fired at Khemka who was seated behind the wheel.

What Gopal Khemka's family said The killing happened around 11:40 pm on Friday, July 4 in front of the Khemka House near the Patna Medical College and Hospital.

Officials from Gandhi Maidan Police Station arrived at the site at 1.30 am, while the Town DSP arrived around 1:45-2 am, followed by the City SP at 2.30 am, Gopal Khemka's brother told reporters.

Bihar DGP Vinay Kumar however denied the claims, stating that senior officers reached the crime scene around 12:40 am, reported PTI.

Speaking about the killing, Khemka's brother further added: “There was no animosity with anyone. The police should find out...”

According to Khemka’s family members, his son was also shot dead by criminals six years ago in Hajipur.

Bullet recovered; SIT formed To date, the police have recovered a bullet and cartridge from the site of the incident.

An SIT, comprising officials of the Special Task Force and sleuths of the central district police, has been constituted to supervise the ongoing investigation into the businessman's murder, the DGP Vinay Kumar said, as per PTI.

He added that the possibility of an old enmity as the cause of killing cannot be ruled out, he said.

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar chairs meeting Hours after Gopal Khemka's death, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar chaired a meeting on Saturday to review the law and order situation in the state, officials said.

The death of Khemka was also discussed in the meeting attended by Bihar DGP Vinay Kumar and other senior police officers.

“The CM emphasised that the rule of law is top priority for the NDA government, and warned of strict action against police personnel in case of negligence,” a statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Office said.