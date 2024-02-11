GOP’s Gallagher Won’t Seek Reelection, Adds to House Departures
Representative Mike Gallagher, a Republican from Wisconsin who broke with most of his colleagues by refusing to vote for the impeachment of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, said he won’t seek reelection in November.
(Bloomberg) -- Representative Mike Gallagher, a Republican from Wisconsin who broke with most of his colleagues by refusing to vote for the impeachment of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, said he won’t seek reelection in November.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message