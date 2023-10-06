Goregaon building fire: 7 dead, several injured in Mumbai; PM Modi, Maha govt announces ex-gratia. Top 10 updates

Maharashtra Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha said that a high-level inquiry committee will be formed which will submit its report within 15 days.

A policeman inspects damage caused after a fire engulfed a residential buidling in Mumbai, India, October 6, 2023. (Image: Reuters)

Seven people including two minors were killed and over 40 injured after a fire tore through a residential building in Mumbai’s Goregaon area today. As per the BMC official, the blaze started at around 3 am at Jay Sandesh building in Goregaon West. As per the officials, the affected persons were rushed to a trauma centre at Jogeshwari and civic-run Cooper Hospital at Juhu. Before firefighters arrived at the scene, the blaze had covered the building from all sides. It completely gutted the shops, scrap material and two-wheelers on the ground floor, fire officials as reported by news agency PTI. Here are 10 points you need to know 1. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the loss of lives in the fire that broke out at a building in Goregaon, Mumbai. The Prime Minister announced an ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh each for the next-of-kin of the deceased and ₹50,000 for the injured. In a post on X, he wrote, “Pained by the loss of lives due to a fire mishap in Mumbai's Goregaon. Condolences to the bereaved families. I pray that the injured recover soon. Authorities are providing all possible assistance to those affected. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000." "Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here! 2. While speaking to news agency ANI, BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal said that all the deceased died due to suffocation and none died due to burn injuries. He further added that the injured will be given free medical treatment and will also allocate ₹4 Lakh each compensation to the next kin of deceased. 3. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also expressed grief over the loss of lives in the fire and announced that the State government will provide monetary help of ₹5 lakh to their families. "I am continuously talking with Municipal Commissioner and Police... What happened is unfortunate. I express my condolences to those who died. The government will provide monetary help of ₹5 lakhs to their families. Those who are injured will be given treatment by the government," Maharashtra CM said. 4. BMC has issued a list of the deceased and injured in the Goregaon fire incident where the death toll stands at seven. 5. Calling it an unfortunate incident, Maharashtra Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha said that a high-level inquiry committee will be formed which will submit its report within 15 days. 6. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that he is in touch with the BMC and Mumbai Police officials to provide assistance. In a post on X, the deputy CM wrote, “Pained to know about the loss of lives in the fire incident at Goregaon, Mumbai. We are in touch with BMC and Mumbai Police officials and all the assistance is being provided. My deepest condolences to the families who lost their loved ones and wishing speedy recovery to the injured ones." 6. According to the BMC, the level 2 fire incident was confined to the lower floors of the upper seven-floored residential building having shops on part ground floor. Several vehicles and scrap materials were also gutted in the blaze. 7. According to the latest reports, 51 persons were rescued and rushed to the Hinduhridaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Medical College and Dr RN Cooper Municipal General Hospital of which the condition of five persons has been reported to be critical. Thirty-five persons are being treated for their injuries and four of the injured people have been discharged. 8. A relative of the victim's family spoke to news agency ANI and said, “Our family members and relatives were there. My aunt has died. A short circuit occurred at around 1.30 am and then the fire spread... The fire spread to the 7th floor... From our family, one dead body is with them, they said they will hand it over in an hour..."

9. A victim from a family and many other residents recounted their horror. A 30-year-old woman told news agency PTI that she and her family members were stuck inside their home and could not breathe properly due to the fire and thick smoke. “I have a kidney ailment, so my family members were more worried about me. I was breathing heavily. It felt like being smothered, I wanted to vomit," she as quoted by PTI. The woman said she and her family members kept going towards the door but it was not possible to escape through the plumes of flames, but was later rescued by the fire brigade.

10. An elderly person whose flat is on the third floor of the 7-storey building told PTI that they learnt about the fire due to commotion outside between 2.30 am and 3 am. He added that nine members of his family then tried to escape through the stairs. “The lift was not working. The flames on the first and second floors were too dangerous. We decided to go back to our flat no. 307 and stay put there. The fire brigade rescued us around 5 am," he said as quoted by PTI. Further adding, he said that his son suffered burns on his both hands while going downstairs and was taken to a private hospital in the vicinity.

