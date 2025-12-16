Gorilla high-fives, dancing foxes and funny frogs steal the show at record-breaking Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards

The winners of the Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards have been announced, marking a landmark year for the globally loved photography competition.

The 2025 edition received a record-breaking 10,000 entries from 109 countries, the highest number in the awards’ 11-year history, underlining the growing appeal of wildlife photography that combines humour with conservation awareness.

Overall winner: High Five The overall winning photograph, titled High Five, was captured by Mark Meth Cohn in Rwanda and features a playful gorilla mid-performance in the misty mountains. Cohn spent four days trekking through dense terrain in search of gorilla families before encountering the Amahoro group, where one young male stole the show.

Mark says he was “pirouetting, tumbling, and high kicking. Watching his performance was pure joy”.

The image impressed judges for its perfect timing, characterful expression and its ability to humanise wildlife without compromising respect for the animal or its environment.

We are 100 per cent sure that nobody is truly committed to a high five quite like this extremely happy gorilla, as captured by Mark Meth Cohn.

Junior winner: Baptism of the Unwilling Convert The Junior category, open to photographers aged 16 and under, was won by Grayson Bell for his image Baptism of the Unwilling Convert. Taken in Maine, USA, the photograph shows two green frogs locked in a moment that appears far more ceremonial than accidental.

Grayson admitted he did not notice the moment until reviewing the images later at home.

“I showed it to my parents and they loved it too and it became one of my favourites. We all thought it looked like one frog was trying to baptise the other!”

The judges praised the image for its humour, spontaneity and storytelling, particularly from such a young photographer.

Grayson Bell took a hilarious snapshot of a frog baptising another frog. The latter had clearly no idea of what was happening.

Young Photographer winner: Hit the dance floor The Young Photographer (25 and under) award went to Paula Rustemeier from the Netherlands for Hit the dance floor, which captures two red foxes seemingly dancing as they play.

Paula says “you really have to giggle a lot watching foxes play with their quirky personalities”, a sentiment echoed by the judging panel, who highlighted the image’s charm and technical quality.

Paula Rustemeier's picture of three foxes having the time of their lives is a dream for many.

Some Honorary Mentions Have you ever seen an emo squirrel? If not, then don't worry. Christy Grinton captured his picture of a squirrel with a gorgeous hairstyle.

A confused but stylish squirrel whose hairstyle will put many to shame, as clicked by Christy Grinton.

Have you ever seen a bird being whacked in the face by blades of grass? Here is one for you.

“Now, which way is the wind blowing exactly,” thought the bird as its entire face (including the eyes, obviously) got covered with grass, as captured by Alison Tuck.

Tired of hearing that one person talk? Here is a quick hack to make them go quiet for a while.

Warren Price may not have won the show, but he won our hearts by giving us this hack.

What are the Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards? Founded in 2015 by photographers Paul Joynson-Hicks and Tom Sullam, the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards were created to celebrate the lighter side of wildlife while promoting conservation through positive storytelling.

The competition has since partnered with Nikon and supports environmental charities, using humour as a gateway to engage wider audiences with the importance of protecting wildlife and natural habitats.

Over the past decade, the awards have grown from a niche online contest into an internationally recognised photography event, attracting professional photographers, amateurs and young enthusiasts alike. Past winners have included images of laughing seals, awkward birds and expressive primates, all united by a shared aim: to make people smile while reminding them what is at stake if wildlife is lost.

With record participation this year, organisers say the awards continue to prove that comedy can be a powerful tool for conservation, making wildlife photography accessible, relatable and widely shareable across generations.