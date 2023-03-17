Got a huge shock, says Guneet Monga after speech cut off at Oscars2 min read . Updated: 17 Mar 2023, 07:17 PM IST
- The video showed the music cutting off Guneet Monga's speech as she walked up to the mic
Guneet Monga, who produced ‘The Elephant Whisperers’, winning an Oscar for the best documentary short film, said on Friday that she got a “huge shock" when she wasn’t allowed to make her acceptance speech at the Oscars 2023. A video of the incident has been shared on the social media, showing Guneet Monga holding an Oscar and waiting for director Kartiki Gonsalves to end her speech and take over.
