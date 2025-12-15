Inside India’s warehouses: How pulses are being lost to pests
Dhirendra Kumar , Vijay C Roy 5 min read 15 Dec 2025, 05:50 am IST
Summary
A study reveals serious deficiencies in pulse storage practices in India, raising concerns over protein availability. It underscores the need for uniform storage standards to mitigate post-harvest losses and reduce the country's reliance on imported pulses.
New Delhi: A government-commissioned study on India’s pulses stocks has revealed serious gaps in storage practices, fuelling concerns over the availability of a key protein source for a large section of the population.
