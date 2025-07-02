New Delhi: The Centre is deliberating a crack-down on cosmetic makers using mercury in their formulations after a government committee recommended a ban, according to officials and documents reviewed by Mint.

A panel set by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has recommended that the use of mercury in cosmetic formulations be banned, documents showed.

The Centre plans to identify cosmetics containing mercury and phase out their sale from the $20-billion Indian cosmetics market and from online platforms this year. Cosmetic manufacturers will have to provide self-declarations about their products being mercury-free. The products will then be put to rigorous laboratory tests for verification, officials said.

A sub-committee established by the DCGI discussed banning the import, export, and manufacture of cosmetics containing over 1 part per million (ppm) of mercury, aligning with the global Minamata Convention—an international treaty designed to protect human health and the environment from the harmful effects of mercury and its compounds.

Mercury content is limited under Rule 39 (5) of Cosmetics Rules, 2020. In cosmetics intended for use only in the area of eye, the level of mercury should not exceed 70 parts per million (0.007%), calculated as the metal, as a preservative. In other finished cosmetic products, “unintentional mercury shall not exceed 1 ppm".

The committee was chaired by (Prof) Dr S.N. Bhattacharya of RML Hospital's dermatology department, and included experts from pharmacology, toxicology, the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO), and the environment ministry.

Mercury is a toxic element that affects both human health and the environment. Products such as skin-lightening creams, ‘anti-aging solutions' for freckles and dark spots and certain makeup items are known to contain mercury.

“Mercury use in the formulation of cosmetics has to be stringently discouraged/stopped," the sub-committee recommended, according to minutes of a meeting reviewed by Mint.

“Keeping mercury stocks alive for even 'safe' proportions maintains its trade, creating multiple points for potential environmental contamination during stocking, manufacturing, procuring, and transportation," said a government official familiar with the matter requesting anonymity.

“Any mishap can lead to mercury exposure in the environment which can be harmful to everyone," the official said.

“So, the logical step is to require manufacturers to self-declare their use of mercury, propose alternative formulations, and give them a strict deadline for phasing out mercury. These companies will also be required to give mandatory certification and random testing by the CDSCO by picking samples from the market," said the official.

“The matter was discussed in the Drugs Consultative Committee meeting held recently. Minimata Convention 2023 discourages the use or cosmetics in household products. In fact, mercury thermometer and BP meters were also covered in Minimata Convention. Mercury presence is hazardous for human being. Mostly eye-preparations like eye shadow etc use some mercury content as perseverative. Currently, Indian regulations allow for a certain permissible limit of mercury in some products. A sub-committee was formed to look into this matter," said a second government official who also did not want to be named.

The official also noted a clear trend towards phasing out mercury in the medical devices industry. “Today, we are seeing digital BP meters and thermometers as mercury-based devices being phased out from the medical industry," the official stated.

“Wherever there is a casual approach in the handling of toxic substances, the risk to environmental and human life is high. There is a need for either comprehensive education on proper toxic substance management or, more effectively, the discouragement of mercury use altogether," the first official said.

Ruchi Mittal, R&D Head of Kaya Ltd, a chain of skin and hair clinics, emphasized the severe health consequences of mercury in cosmetics.

“Mercury can be absorbed into the bloodstream, leading to internal health issues, autoimmune conditions and potentially irreversible damage to the nervous, immune, renal and developmental systems. This grave risk is why mercury use in cosmetics is already banned in many countries," said Mittal.

Queries sent to the health ministry spokesperson and DCGI remained unanswered till press time.

Top cosmetic brands available in India include Lakmé, L'Oréal Paris, Maybelline, Sugar Cosmetics, and Nykaa.

“L’Oréal does not intentionally add mercury to any of its products in India or anywhere in the world. L’Oréal is highly committed to consumer safety. All the products we manufacture, distribute and market are in full compliance with regulations, subjected to rigorous evaluation and follow the highest international standards," said a L’Oréal India spokesperson.

The other brands mentioned above did not respond to a request for comment till press time.

Dr. Sarita Sanke, dermatologist, Apollo Spectra Hospital, Delhi said that in order to implement this initiative effectively, strategies such as the strict monitoring, awareness campaigns and transparent reporting by both manufacturers and regulators should be adopted. Digital market places should adopt robust surveillance to prevent the sale of non-compliant products. “Mercury in cosmetics may initially give the illusion of fairer, blemish-free skin, but it comes at the cost of long-term damage, including skin thinning, rashes, discoloration, and even permanent scarring."