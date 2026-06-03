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Govt plans to standardise organ donation, plug procedural gaps in law

Priyanka Sharma
2 min read3 Jun 2026, 02:58 PM IST
The success of the initiative will depend on clinical protocols, infrastructure readiness, clinician training and regulatory clarity.
The success of the initiative will depend on clinical protocols, infrastructure readiness, clinician training and regulatory clarity.
Summary

India is overhauling its organ donation framework to include Donation after Circulatory Death, allowing organs to be harvested after the heart stops—not just the brain. This could expand the donor pool for the 70,000-plus patients waiting for kidneys alone.

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New Delhi: The government is drafting new regulations to allow organ harvesting after a patient's heart stops beating, in a major policy shift that could help reduce the acute transplant shortage in the country, according to two government officials.

New Delhi: The government is drafting new regulations to allow organ harvesting after a patient's heart stops beating, in a major policy shift that could help reduce the acute transplant shortage in the country, according to two government officials.

The National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (Notto), under the health ministry, is framing guidelines for Donation after Circulatory Death (DCD), a system used in Europe and North America, which expands the donor pool beyond the current brain-stem death criteria. It is also planning standardised procedures for brain-stem death donations and organ-swap programmes, filling procedural gaps that have left hospitals without clear operating norms.

The National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (Notto), under the health ministry, is framing guidelines for Donation after Circulatory Death (DCD), a system used in Europe and North America, which expands the donor pool beyond the current brain-stem death criteria. It is also planning standardised procedures for brain-stem death donations and organ-swap programmes, filling procedural gaps that have left hospitals without clear operating norms.

Acute shortage

The country urgently needs these changes. India records roughly 18,900 transplants a year against a massive unmet need—over 70,000 patients are registered and waiting for a kidney alone, while only about 2,000 kidneys are retrieved annually from deceased donors, leaving most patients on daily dialysis.

Also Read | India to sharply hike testing fees for drugs, vaccines from August

Doctors say DCD could transform medical systems, but only if it is supported by systematic implementation, including a medico-legal framework, clinical protocols, infrastructure for organ preservation, and governance mechanisms to prevent ethical lapses or legal exposure for clinicians.

Queries emailed to the health and family welfare ministry spokesperson on Thursday remained unanswered till press time.

A senior official said, “Notto is working on the detailed Donation after Circulatory Death (DCD) guidelines that will standardize the organ donation, including antemortem treatments to prevent blood clotting, rapid organ retrieval techniques, and local-to-national distribution systems.”

“The rules only state which tests to do, not how to perform them, so work is underway on detailed procedures. Similarly, hospitals are performing swap donations—where families exchange non-matching donors—but they need detailed protocols to prevent misuse," the official added.

The expert committees have already been notified regarding the swap and brain stem death guidelines, with formal drafting progressing alongside the new circulatory death framework.

Also Read | India bans cross-border transportation of Ebola-infected human remains

“While these options are legally permitted, detailed operating procedures are urgently needed to ensure smooth, standard implementation,” the second official said.

Non-communicable diseases (NCDs) now account for roughly 63-65% of all deaths in India, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) data published in the 2022 Lancet report.

Public health experts said the new protocols could transform the country's healthcare landscape.

Dr Mohan Keshavamurthy, principal director - Renal Sciences, Fortis Hospitals, Bengaluru, said, “With nearly 95% of patients continuing to wait for a suitable organ, DCD can substantially expand the donor pool and help bridge the gap between demand and availability.”

Also Read | India mulls caps for doctor fees, basic medical procedures

However, Dr. Keshavamurthy warned that success depends entirely on a robust execution strategy. "Hospitals intending to undertake DCD programmes will also need augmented infrastructure, including advanced organ preservation capabilities such as extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) support, as well as the expertise and multidisciplinary capability to perform multi-organ transplants,” he said.

The government has been working to improve the low success rates of organ transplants, including by ensuring affordable premiums for organ transplant policies.

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Meet the Author

Priyanka Sharma

Priyanka Sharma is a journalist at Mint, where she covers the Union Ministry of Health and the pharmRead more

aceutical industry. Her work focuses on explaining government policies and how they impact healthcare and the medicine market in India. With 12 years of experience in journalism, she has built a reputation for providing clear and honest news on important health topics that affect the entire country.<br><br>Her educational background includes a journalism degree from the prestigious Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) and specialized training in public health from the Public Health Foundation of India. Before her current role at Mint, Priyanka worked with India Today, The Pioneer, and ANI. She also served as a lead consultant for the National Health Authority, which gave her firsthand knowledge of how the government manages large-scale health programmes.<br><br>Priyanka is based in New Delhi and is an avid traveller who loves visiting the mountains. She has a great interest in regional flavours, particularly South Indian food.

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HomeNewsGovt plans to standardise organ donation, plug procedural gaps in law

Govt plans to standardise organ donation, plug procedural gaps in law

Priyanka Sharma
2 min read3 Jun 2026, 02:58 PM IST
The success of the initiative will depend on clinical protocols, infrastructure readiness, clinician training and regulatory clarity.
The success of the initiative will depend on clinical protocols, infrastructure readiness, clinician training and regulatory clarity.
Summary

India is overhauling its organ donation framework to include Donation after Circulatory Death, allowing organs to be harvested after the heart stops—not just the brain. This could expand the donor pool for the 70,000-plus patients waiting for kidneys alone.

Gift this article

New Delhi: The government is drafting new regulations to allow organ harvesting after a patient's heart stops beating, in a major policy shift that could help reduce the acute transplant shortage in the country, according to two government officials.

New Delhi: The government is drafting new regulations to allow organ harvesting after a patient's heart stops beating, in a major policy shift that could help reduce the acute transplant shortage in the country, according to two government officials.

The National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (Notto), under the health ministry, is framing guidelines for Donation after Circulatory Death (DCD), a system used in Europe and North America, which expands the donor pool beyond the current brain-stem death criteria. It is also planning standardised procedures for brain-stem death donations and organ-swap programmes, filling procedural gaps that have left hospitals without clear operating norms.

The National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (Notto), under the health ministry, is framing guidelines for Donation after Circulatory Death (DCD), a system used in Europe and North America, which expands the donor pool beyond the current brain-stem death criteria. It is also planning standardised procedures for brain-stem death donations and organ-swap programmes, filling procedural gaps that have left hospitals without clear operating norms.

Acute shortage

The country urgently needs these changes. India records roughly 18,900 transplants a year against a massive unmet need—over 70,000 patients are registered and waiting for a kidney alone, while only about 2,000 kidneys are retrieved annually from deceased donors, leaving most patients on daily dialysis.

Also Read | India to sharply hike testing fees for drugs, vaccines from August

Doctors say DCD could transform medical systems, but only if it is supported by systematic implementation, including a medico-legal framework, clinical protocols, infrastructure for organ preservation, and governance mechanisms to prevent ethical lapses or legal exposure for clinicians.

Queries emailed to the health and family welfare ministry spokesperson on Thursday remained unanswered till press time.

A senior official said, “Notto is working on the detailed Donation after Circulatory Death (DCD) guidelines that will standardize the organ donation, including antemortem treatments to prevent blood clotting, rapid organ retrieval techniques, and local-to-national distribution systems.”

“The rules only state which tests to do, not how to perform them, so work is underway on detailed procedures. Similarly, hospitals are performing swap donations—where families exchange non-matching donors—but they need detailed protocols to prevent misuse," the official added.

The expert committees have already been notified regarding the swap and brain stem death guidelines, with formal drafting progressing alongside the new circulatory death framework.

Also Read | India bans cross-border transportation of Ebola-infected human remains

“While these options are legally permitted, detailed operating procedures are urgently needed to ensure smooth, standard implementation,” the second official said.

Non-communicable diseases (NCDs) now account for roughly 63-65% of all deaths in India, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) data published in the 2022 Lancet report.

Public health experts said the new protocols could transform the country's healthcare landscape.

Dr Mohan Keshavamurthy, principal director - Renal Sciences, Fortis Hospitals, Bengaluru, said, “With nearly 95% of patients continuing to wait for a suitable organ, DCD can substantially expand the donor pool and help bridge the gap between demand and availability.”

Also Read | India mulls caps for doctor fees, basic medical procedures

However, Dr. Keshavamurthy warned that success depends entirely on a robust execution strategy. "Hospitals intending to undertake DCD programmes will also need augmented infrastructure, including advanced organ preservation capabilities such as extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) support, as well as the expertise and multidisciplinary capability to perform multi-organ transplants,” he said.

The government has been working to improve the low success rates of organ transplants, including by ensuring affordable premiums for organ transplant policies.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Priyanka Sharma

Priyanka Sharma is a journalist at Mint, where she covers the Union Ministry of Health and the pharmRead more

aceutical industry. Her work focuses on explaining government policies and how they impact healthcare and the medicine market in India. With 12 years of experience in journalism, she has built a reputation for providing clear and honest news on important health topics that affect the entire country.<br><br>Her educational background includes a journalism degree from the prestigious Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) and specialized training in public health from the Public Health Foundation of India. Before her current role at Mint, Priyanka worked with India Today, The Pioneer, and ANI. She also served as a lead consultant for the National Health Authority, which gave her firsthand knowledge of how the government manages large-scale health programmes.<br><br>Priyanka is based in New Delhi and is an avid traveller who loves visiting the mountains. She has a great interest in regional flavours, particularly South Indian food.

Read Less
Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and US news.
HomeNewsGovt plans to standardise organ donation, plug procedural gaps in law
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