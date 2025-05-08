Government fact checks 'Pakistan's propaganda', debunks reports of strikes on Amritsar military base

Operation Sindoor: Hours after India's targeted military strike on nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) on May 7, a post from Pakistan claimed that it had struck a military base in Amritsar.

The Indian government's official fact-checking agency, however, debunked the claim, calling it “false.”

What was Pakistan's ‘false’ claim? The video, which was being circulated, claimed that Pakistan had struck a military base in Amritsar, which resulted in numerous casualties, leaving several critically injured.

The Press Information Bureau (PIB) Fact Check division, debunked the claims, noting that the footage is from a wildfire in 2024.

"Pakistan-based handles are spreading old videos falsely alleging strikes on a military base in Amritsar. The video being shared is from a wildfire from 2024. Avoid sharing unverified information and rely only on official sources from the Government of India for accurate information," the PIB wrote in a post on X.

Other ‘false claims’ fact checked The Fact Check unit of the Press Information Bureau (PIB) also flagged a fake letter falsely attributed to the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), which claimed of a failure in BrahMos missile components.

In a post on X, the Fact Check unit stated: “A letter signed by someone claiming to be DRDO scientist AS Kumar is being circulated online, alleging issues with BrahMos missile components. This letter is fake. DRDO has issued no such communication, and no scientist by that name exists at the Armament Research & Development Establishment (ARDE).”

What led to the ‘fake claims’? According to news agency ANI, Pakistan has jumped into a misinformation war against India following India's precision missile strikes targeting nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) under Operation Sindoor. Advertisement