Government holds first consultation on Digital India Act to replace IT Act 2000

Government holds first consultation on Digital India Act to replace IT Act 20002 min read . Updated: 10 Mar 2023, 02:58 PM IST
- During his presentation in Bengaluru, Union Minister of State for Information and Technology, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, stated that the new law should be developed through adaptable rules and should cover the principles of Digital India, such as Open Internet, Online Safety and Trust, Accountability and Quality of Service, Adjudicatory Mechanism, and New Technologies.
The government conducted its inaugural public consultation with industry and policy stakeholders regarding the Digital India Act (DIA), which aims to supersede the outdated IT Act 2000, crafted during the nascent years of the internet.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×