Transgender children, siblings of central govt staff to get healthcare benefits
Central government employees, their dependents, and pensioners avail comprehensive, affordable healthcare under the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS). Serving central government employees also avail healthcare facilities under the Central Services (Medical Attendance) Rules, 1944.
New Delhi: In a significant move to ensure inclusive healthcare, the Union ministry of health & family welfare has issued new guidelines to extend medical facilities to fully-dependent transgender children and siblings of central government employees, according to two officials and an office memorandum reviewed by Mint.