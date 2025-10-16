Quarterly feedback mechanism may transform how India’s farmers get govt support

"Such a mechanism could make a real difference for farmers like us," said Bajirao Gagare, an onion grower in Maharashtra. "If the government and officials interact with us more often, it will not only help in solving our problems faster, but also make us more aware of the schemes meant for us. It can motivate farmers to try new practices, improve crop quality, and secure better yields for the future," said Gagare, who runs 'Hi Maitri Vicharanchi', a farmers’ group on social media.