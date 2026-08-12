India’s public schools are shrinking. What the state-wise data reveals

Rupanjal ChauhanPragya Srivastava
6 min read12 Aug 2026, 12:20 PM IST
logo
India has seen the closure of nearly 84,000 government schools and a decline of 15 million students since 2018-19, exacerbated by limited access to basic facilities.(PTI)
Summary
Shutdowns, declining enrolment, and lack of proper facilities in government and government-aided schools have gripped the country. Mint looks at how different states are performing on these parameters.

All over the country, nearly 84,000 government and government-aided schools have shut down, and student enrolment has declined by nearly 15 million since 2018-19. Access to basic facilities like electricity, toilets, internet, and computers remains limited in several states, painting a bleak picture of the public education system in India.

A Mint analysis of government and government-aided school data in 21 states and Union territories with over 10 million population on eight indicators—school closure, decline in enrolment, and access to electricity, drinking water, toilets, library, computers and the internet—shows Jammu and Kashmir, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Bihar, Uttarakhand, and Chhattisgarh among the worst performing states.

School enrolment in government and government-aided schools has declined much faster in states with average or low scores on the six facilities than in the top five states. Only a handful of states, such as Bihar and Uttarakhand, are spending over 15% of their budgets on education, while there are concerns about the shrinking space for education and other important areas as cash transfers take a large share of the pie.

Experts say long-standing issues in the public education system—from a shift towards private schools to inadequate facilities and poor learning outcomes—can be addressed by channelling more funds towards education. However, the “priorities are wonky”, said Anil Swarup, former school education secretary.

“All these issues can be addressed, but usually a politician is at best interested only in tomorrow, not what happens five years down the line. So they would rather give 10,000 rupees to a family to win elections and spend crores on publicity and statues instead of investing in education,” Swarup added.

Also Read | The growing crises facing govt school education in India

State-wise performance

States display varying performance on different indicators.

For example: Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Uttarakhand are among the states that have seen the highest decline in enrolment in government and government-aided schools. In absolute terms, many of these states have seen a sharper decline in school enrolment than the fall in the population of school-going children aged 3-17, signalling that demographic change was not the only factor responsible for the decline in numbers. Read more about it in the first part of the story.

When it comes to basic facilities, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, and West Bengal are among the worst-performing. To ascertain a more comprehensive picture, Mint calculated a weighted composite score out of 100 based on eight indicators related to government and government-aided schools: change in number of schools in 2025-26 relative to 2018-19 (weight: 17.39%), change in enrolment relative to 2018-19 (weight: 17.39%), and share of schools having access to facilities like electricity, drinking water and toilet (weight: 13.04% each) and library, computer and internet (weight: 8.7% each).

Delhi, Punjab, Gujarat, Kerala and Tamil Nadu stand out with the highest score, while Jammu and Kashmir, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Karnataka emerge poorly.

The story, however, is more nuanced than what the composite scores indicate, with some outliers also. For example, both Jammu and Kashmir and West Bengal, despite ranking among the worst, managed to lift school enrolment (103.4% and 100.8%) relative to 2018-19 figures. Madhya Pradesh, with 99.6% of schools having access to toilets, is ahead of 13 of the 21 states and UTs, while Karnataka, with 100% of schools having access to drinking water, tops the list on this front along with some other states.

Facilities and enrolment

One of the main criticisms of the public education system is that a lack of proper facilities has been pushing children towards private schools or out of the system.

An analysis of school enrolment relative to 2018-19 and access to facilities shows that the top five states that have better facilities have lost fewer students compared to the remaining states. If there were 100 students enrolled in 2018-19 in the top five performing states—Delhi, Gujarat, Kerala, Punjab and Tamil Nadu—there were 95 in 2025-26.

When it comes to other states, the figure stands at 89. While this decline in enrolment has happened at all levels, lack of proper facilities may be related to the decline in enrolment numbers, notwithstanding some outlier states like West Bengal and Jammu and Kashmir.

Also Read | Cold stats, warm spirits: The protest that changed India

Elections over education?

Indian states are spending 13-14% of their budgets on education on an aggregate basis in the last few years, data from the Reserve Bank of India showed. This falls short of the 15-20% prescribed by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (Unesco).

More worrying, this share has declined from 16% or more recorded consecutively between 2010-11 and 2014-15.

Among the states that fare poorly on the indicators mentioned above, Bihar (18.7%), Uttarakhand (17.4%), Rajasthan (16.9%), and Chhattisgarh (16.2%) are the only ones that have, on average since 2018-19, spent more than 15% of their budgets. This is reflected in a higher number of schools in Bihar (up 5.2% from 2018-19), Rajasthan (up 3.5%), and Chhattisgarh (up 0.3%).



Maharashtra, which is an average performer overall but spent over 15.4% of its budget on education during the period, also witnessed a 0.6% increase in schools.

Beyond the varying degree of spending on education among states and below-the-mark aggregate spending on education, shrinking space for such spending in recent years, mainly due to cash transfers as election doles, has also been a source of big worry. At least 12-14 states and union territories have announced some form of cash transfers over the last few election cycles. Data on sectoral shares of the subsidies and transfers in the states’ total revenue expenditure in the 16th Finance Commission report shows that the share of cash transfers has jumped from just 3% in 2018-19 to 20% in 2025‑26.

At the same time, the share of subsidies and transfers on health, education and housing has declined from 13% to 11%. The report noted that expansion of subsidies and cash and in‑kind transfers, if driven by populism, may crowd out other high-priority expenditures such as on education and health, among others.

(This is the second part of a two-part series on India’s government schools. The first part featured all-India trends on government schools, enrolment, facilities and learning outcomes.)

Also Read | The human cost of India’s new welfare architecture, explained in charts

About the Authors

Rupanjal Chauhan

Rupanjal Chauhan is a data journalist at Mint, where she contributes to the Plain Facts and Data Bites sections, focusing on translating complex datasets into clear, insightful, and engaging narratives for a wide audience. Her work focuses on using data to explain policy, economic, and social trends in a clear and accessible way.<br><br>At Mint, her work spans public finances, trade, geopolitics, and employment, often breaking down large datasets into sharp, evidence-backed stories. Her approach focuses on careful data analysis and clear storytelling, ensuring that each piece not only informs but also enables readers to better understand the forces shaping India’s economy and society.<br><br>Rupanjal holds a postgraduate diploma in digital media from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), New Delhi, where she specialised in data-driven storytelling and digital journalism. She also has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and mass communication from St. Xavier’s College, Ranchi. Her work is guided by a focus on simplifying complex data without losing nuance, with an emphasis on accuracy, transparency, and context, helping readers better understand the patterns and trends behind the numbers.

Pragya Srivastava

Pragya is the Editor of Plain Facts, the specialized data journalism vertical at Mint, where she leads a team dedicated to uncovering the stories hidden within complex datasets. Since taking the helm of the section in 2025, she has leveraged over a decade of journalistic expertise to bridge the gap between abstract numbers and storytelling.<br><br>Pragya has distinguished herself through rigorous data work on India’s most critical economic and social indicators in the last eight years. Her portfolio includes deep dives into the complexities of India’s GDP calculations, nuanced critiques of government datasets and surveys, and in-depth analysis of the Time-Use Survey. The latter notably highlighted the profound ways in which marriage reshapes the lives and labour of Indian women.<br><br>Pragya started her journey as a copy editor and a reporter at the Press Trust of India (PTI) in 2016. Her interest in data analysis led her to The Financial Express and Cogencis, where she got opportunities to examine India's public statistics through a rigorous lens. This was further cemented when she joined Plain Facts in 2021. She maintains that while data and charts drive the narrative, they must remain anchored in rigorous journalism—providing the essential context and relevance needed to influence both public policy and everyday lives.

Stay updated with the latest Trending, India, World and US news.

More

Topics

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.