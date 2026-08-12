India’s public schools are shrinking. What the state-wise data reveals

All over the country, nearly 84,000 government and government-aided schools have shut down, and student enrolment has declined by nearly 15 million since 2018-19. Access to basic facilities like electricity, toilets, internet, and computers remains limited in several states, painting a bleak picture of the public education system in India.
A Mint analysis of government and government-aided school data in 21 states and Union territories with over 10 million population on eight indicators—school closure, decline in enrolment, and access to electricity, drinking water, toilets, library, computers and the internet—shows Jammu and Kashmir, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Bihar, Uttarakhand, and Chhattisgarh among the worst performing states.